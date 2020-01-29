The Lifted Alpine A110 SportsX Is a Crossover We Actually Want

You wouldn't know it by looking at it but the original Alpine A110 won quite a few races as a rally car back in the '70s, even becoming the Constructors' champion for the World Rally Championship's inaugural season in 1973. Living up to its off-road pedigree, Alpine recently cooked up the A110 SportsX concept, a lifted, widened, and thoroughly rally-ed out version of the modern A110.

Unveiled at the International Automobile Festival in Paris and billed strictly as a "styling exercise," this is the sort of energy every so-called performance SUV should strive towards.