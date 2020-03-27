NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA, and More: Here Are the Online Racing Events to Watch (or Enter) This Weekend

Sporting events were an early casualty of the war on COVID-19, and while there's no chance of seeing live racing action anytime soon, the internet is now full of ways to get your speed fix. Several real racing organizations have committed to broadcasting simulated racing events (sim racing) with real announcers and legit racing drivers involved, and our guess is that even more are coming in the near future.

Here at The Drive, we're ramping up our coverage of esports racing, both because it's kind of the only way you can watch live racing right now and because we anticipate a big boom in the sport even when this outbreak eventually subsides. Tune in every week to see a roundup of the virtual racing coming your way soon.

It's important to stress that while many of us here are esports fans (and occasional iRacing competitors), this is a brave new world for all of us. Did you see anything we missed? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com or in the comments below. We're also open to suggestions on how we can improve this list.

Let's get started!