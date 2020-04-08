NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Make IndyCar Debut on iRacing This Weekend

With two NASCAR Cup Series championship wins under his belt, Dale Earnhardt Jr. walked away from his full-time racing career having accomplished about as much as anyone driver can hope to accomplish. Despite that, his success on the circuit never really opened the door for him to try NASCAR's open-wheel counterpart IndyCar, which races on a similar mix of speedways and road courses. That'll change this weekend, however, when Dale Jr. makes his IndyCar debut in the series' virtual IndyCar iRacing Challenge, which will race this Saturday at a digital Michigan International Speedway.

Earnhardt presumably received his invitation to compete in the series—confirmed Wednesday morning via Twitter—following his expression of interest in the series on Monday, as reported by NBC Sports. The North Carolinian seemingly affirmed his acceptance of the invitation by stating he had "better get to work figuring this car out."