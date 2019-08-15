Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Family OK After Private Plane Goes up in Flames at Tennessee Airport

Fan-favorite NASCAR personality Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy, and one-year-old daughter Isla were traveling in a small plane on Thursday when the aircraft ran off a runway and caught on fire at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee.

The incident was confirmed by Elizabethton fire chief Barry Carrier, who spoke with reporters late in the day and announced that no fatalities had occurred as a result of the crash. The Carter County Sheriff's Office then explained that Earnhardt Jr. and his family had been transported to a nearby hospital, though they did not know of their respective conditions.

Kelley Earnhardt, Dale Jr.'s sister, revealed on Twitter that everyone was evacuated safely and had been taken to medical professionals for further evaluation.