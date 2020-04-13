Pagenaud Wins First Virtual IndyCar Oval, Wild NASCAR Race Marred by Controversy

Even with it being a holiday weekend, there was more than enough sim racing action to keep fans and drivers busy over the past few days. From the IndyCar iRacing Challenge to Subaru iRX All-Star Invitational and The Race's Legends Trophy double-header, star pilots from across the globe vied for virtual hardware and, of course, bragging rights. We've got the results here, along with highlights from each main stage event. IndyCar Saturday marked IndyCar's first officially sanctioned event at a virtual oval—Michigan International Speedway, as chosen by the drivers. A total of 29 pros made up the grid, several of which competed in real life when IndyCar last raced at MIS in 2007. It was Simon Pagenaud, however, who would take Team Penske's second consecutive iRacing Challenge victory.

This weekend's race was broadcasted on NBCSN, as was last week's event at Barber Motorsport Park. Pagenaud started far down the order in 22nd and, for most of the day, he remained near the middle of the pack. With 10 laps to go, though, he had elbowed his way into third. Five laps later, he was in second and poised to make the move on then-leader Ryan Hunter-Reay, who was forced to stop before the checkered flag flew. It was then that Pagenaud, the 2019 Indy 500 winner, would commandeer P1 and finish 13 seconds ahead of his Penske teammate, Scott McLaughlin.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who made a star guest appearance at the Michigan oval, claimed a podium spot by finishing in third. The Race Legends Trophy As has become tradition, The Race's Legends Trophy event featured a double-header with the world's greatest drivers over 40. The likes of Helio Castroneves, Emerson Fittipaldi, Gil De Ferran, and more contested Sebring International Raceway in identical McLaren M23 racers, competing on the rFactor2 platform. It was F1 champion Jenson Button and five-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Emanuele Pirro, though, who were victorious in races one and two, respectively.

Button was able to drive his Brawn GP-liveried McLaren to the "W," outdueling Juan Pablo Montoya who finished in second and spent the five-lap race battling with sportscar great Andy Priaulx. As a result, Button earned $10,000 which will be awarded to the charity of his choice. The contest, as well as the second half of the doubleheader, was aired on ESPN 2 in the United States, catapulting sim racing onto yet another nationwide television platform.

Later in the afternoon, a reverse grid placed Pirro in pole position for race two. He remained in P1 from start to finish, proving his skill against past Legends Trophy winners like Dario Franchitti. Additionally, it was Pirro's eSports debut, and his sim racing setup was rather humble—it consisted of a Logitech G27 wheel, a fold-up chair, and a monitor that was propped up by a shoebox.