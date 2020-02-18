NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman Awake and Talking After Horrifying Daytona 500 Crash

It took upwards of 30 minutes for the trackside AMR Safety Crew to extricate Newman from his race car, which could be seen leaking fluids onto a dangerously close flame.

Once Newman was loaded onto a stretcher and placed in the back of an ambulance, medical professionals rushed him down the track's front stretch where he had just crashed . They pulled onto Highway 92, the road just outside the speedway which had been closed to make way for Newman, and worked to quickly evaluate the seasoned driver's condition.

We're yet to hear exactly what injuries Newman suffered from the nasty accident. Of the multiple crashes "Rocket Man" has suffered at NASCAR's restrictor-plate tracks this was undoubtedly the most violent. When he wrecked at the finish line in Daytona some seven years ago, he walked away largely unscathed—that seemingly is not the case here.

Still, it's something to appreciate and applaud that Newman will live to see another day. Whether or not he chooses to race again is a different topic; he explained ahead of the 2020 NASCAR Cup season opener that he has already stuck around longer than expected.

“It's all about competitiveness and fun,” said Newman. "I want to have fun with my life. If I can have fun in this garage doing it and get paid what I feel like I deserve to get paid, then I'm all for it. It's got to be fun and it's got be rewarding in more ways than one."

“I'm doing it past when I said I was going to do it 10 years ago. I don't know how to give the answer anymore, I really don't. I always said 40 and I'm 42 now."

NASCAR can and certainly should use Newman's case to improve safety for its drivers, which is something everyone across the paddock agrees on. The Cup Series hasn't seen a fatality since Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s in 2001 but last night, it seemed like that could've changed in an instant.

