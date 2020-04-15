I'm Doing A Sim Race Against Some Real Champions Tonight. Am I Ready For This?

I always have grand plans to do things the right way. You know, read all of the instructions, follow all the steps in order, and in the end, all my happy little trees will look just like the ones Bob Ross was painting. But my world is not that world. Instead of taking my time and getting my sim racing rig all dialed in and taking baby steps into the esports world, I'm jumping into the deep end without a life vest. As you may recall, I'm attempting to make the leap between real-world pro driver and esports pro driver, given that the coronavirus epidemic has shut down my previous career for a little bit. And shortly after my last story about my sim racing build appeared here on The Drive, I got a call from my good buddy Jack Roush, Jr. I was supposed to race with Roush in the Ford Performance Mustang GT4 car at the St. Petersburg and Long Beach Grands Prix this year, but clearly that did not happen, which is partly what precipitated my move into sim racing. Jack was excited to hear about my sim rig build because he too was suffering from racing withdrawals just as bad as I was, and he had a plan. He wanted to start a Roush Performance iRacing league with Roush drivers, past and present, taking part. Now for those of you who are unaware, Roush has been one of the top teams in both road racing and NASCAR for several decades and has featured some of motorsports' most legendary names over the years. Drivers like Tommy Kendal, Scott Pruitt, Willy T. Ribbs, Carl Edwards, Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch, and Greg Biffle are all alums. So barely two weeks after I started building my rig, I was now on the entry list for my first virtual race—alongside a bunch of the top NASCAR and Road Race drivers.

Robb Holland

This should be fun, in the way a root canal is "fun" because the dentist gives you nitrous oxide and a lollipop. Let's take a look at the driver lineup to see what I'm up against. Leading the NASCAR side of things is semi-retired NASCAR star Biffle. Then we have current NASCAR cup driver and Xfinity series champion Chris Buescher. Andy Lally has seen success both in NASCAR (as the Monster Energy series rookie of the year) and on the road with five class wins at the 24 Hours of Daytona. Jack Roush Jr. needs no introduction as the son of Jack Sr., and he's a top road racer in his own right. Ford Factory driver Billy Johnson has several Le Mans starts and GT4 wins to his credit too. There are also people who have been on the podium of virtually every level of racing: Joey Atterbury, Jade Buford, Dean Martin, Nate Stacy, Kyle Marcelli, Ken Wilden, Owen Trinkler, Guy Cosmo, Matt Plumb, Corey Fergus, and Shelby Blackstock. And then there’s me. Jumping into a real race that was so deep with talent would definitely give me pre-race jitters and real racing is something that I have almost two decades of experience with. I have less than two weeks' experience with the virtual racing thing, so this could get interesting. On the plus side, a bunch of these guys have even less experience in the virtual world than I do. That should give me a bit of breathing room, so I won't have to worry too much about being at the bottom of the timesheets. But that doesn't mean I can completely relax.

Robb Holland

We were told last week that the car we would be using is the Ford GT Le Mans class car, and the track we'll be racing on is Road America. The Wisconsin track is where I took my first pro podium, holding off Randy Pobst for the better part of 40 minutes. But that's the only good news. I have never driven Ford's Le Mans car so I have nothing to relate to in terms of how it drives. Johnson (who is on the start list for this race) helped develop the car and knows pretty much everything there is to know about how to drive it. Fair? Hardly. But that's what makes virtual racing so much fun. Getting to go up against guys you might not normally get a chance to race in cars that you might not normally get a chance to drive. The first thing I had to do before getting on track is to make sure my sim rig is dialed in. You might remember the last post where I got everything bolted together, but that's just the beginning of things. There's a lot of work that needs to be done in order to get everything adjusted just right. For example, the Augury direct drive steering wheel that I upgraded to has dozens of different settings. There are adjustments to everything from force-feedback to sine wave curve settings for the motor (and for the life of me, I can't figure out what that actually means.) All of these adjustments change how the wheel feels and how it responds to inputs on track, and I have no real feel for what those would mean on a street car. Some of the changes make things better; others make things worse. You have no idea which is which until you get on the virtual track.

Robb Holland