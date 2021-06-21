Michael Keaton's Batman Drives Swanky Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6

Batman fans of a certain age, rejoice. Michael Keaton's Batman is coming back to the big screen and it looks like the Wayne fortune is still serving him well, at least in the car department. Based on set photos shared on Twitter by entertainment YouTuber Grace Randolph from next year's Flash movie (in which Keaton will reprise his version of the Caped Crusader), this visibly older Bruce Wayne will apparently drive a Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6. (In all black, of course.) The Maybach 6 was unveiled as a concept car back at Pebble Beach five years ago and despite its '80s-Batman-worthy long hood, it's electric. It uses four electric motors to deliver 738 horsepower to all four wheels, get from zero to 60 mph in less than four seconds, and travel more than 200 miles on a single charge. For those of you still unenthusiastic about EVs because of image reasons: if it's cool enough for Batman, it's cool enough for you.

Mercedes-Maybach

Of course, car-minded DC fans will point out that the Maybach's presence is very likely a result of a continued product placement deal with Mercedes that started with 2017's Justice League (and its much longer 2021 director's cut). Those movies saw Ben Affleck's Batman behind the wheel of the company's AMG Vision GT and Wonder Woman rolling around in the then-new E-Class Cabriolet. I have a feeling that the swanky Maybach would be a car current-day Keaton Batman would drive regardless. It's extremely long and extremely imposing and essentially an old-school Batmobile if Batman were a silver-haired retiree who had resigned to a more mentoring, behind-the-scenes role in the war against supervillains... which he has, apparently.