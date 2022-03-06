Is EV Range or Fast Charging More Important to You?

Automakers are putting big money (billions with a capital B) and muscle into figuring out how to charge electric cars at a faster clip and create batteries with more range. Range anxiety is a real thing, and on top of that consumers want their charging experience to be as fast as it is to fill up a gas tank at the pump. In general, a stop at a gas station takes an average of five minutes or less.

Tesla’s Supercharger network has 30,000 stations around the country, which allows drivers to charge up to 200 miles in about 15 minutes. And GM announced in 2021 that it’s making a $750 million investment into electric vehicle charging. These companies understand the key to adoption is to make it as painless as possible, and both range and fast charging are at stake.

With EVs becoming more and more mainstream every day, I want to know: as you're observing the electric car boom and considering one for yourself, is the total range or faster charging more important to you?