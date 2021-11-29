Nissan Will Release 15 New EVs This Decade as Part of $17.6B Investment

The Nissan Leaf may not now be—or has ever been—glamorous. But back when battery electric vehicles were virtually non-existent, it did the job. The first Leaf was delivered in 2010, two years before the first Model S would reach customers; meaning that Nissan didn't have to invent a Tesla-challenging car like everyone else is now scrambling to do. They'd done it. Until 2018 the Leaf was the best-selling EV ever. And it just... never got a sequel.

Today, Nissan has announced a $17.6- billion investment into electrification, as part of a plan towards 2030 that will (hopefully) see its electrified vehicle sales increase by 40 percent in the U.S. and China. It also hopes for a 55 percent increase in Japan and 75 in Europe over the next nine years. It's going to do that by releasing 20 new hybrid and electric cars in the next half a decade and by 2030, it aims to make that 23 new models, of which 15 will be full EVs.

These will reportedly be shared across the Nissan and Infiniti lines, so they won't all be mass-market models, but that's a fair number of cars. Nissan's also promising to keep at least some of them reasonably priced. Today's announcement includes a commitment to introduce cheaper, cobalt-free (although still lithium-ion) batteries by 2028, which it says will slash battery costs by 65 percent, to what it's projected as $75 per kWh.

Nissan's throwing people as well as money at the problem, promising to recruit 3,000 advanced research and development staff worldwide and to leverage its Brexit-bargained U.K. EV plant, snappily named EV36Zero, to supply global markets as well as Europe. It's also planning—like every other OEM—to go very big on battery production capacity.