2023 Nissan Ariya Electric SUV: Up to 300-Mile Range, Starts at $47,125
Nissan's highest-trimmed Ariya will cost more than $60,000.
In order to repair its sullied reputation, Nissan has been working diligently to update its product line for modern buyers. One such example is the all-new 2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover, which aims to follow up on the success of the popular Leaf electric hatchback.
We've all heard a good bit about the Ariya over the past year, though the lack of a price tag and availability kept it feeling like more of a concept than a production car. That's finally changing because Nissan has officially announced pricing, specs, and when you can expect to find them on dealer lots.
The Ariya will be launched in four trims, the base trim being Venture+, which costs $47,125 (including $1,175 destination charge). This makes the Ariya the third-most-expensive vehicle in Nissan's lineup, slotted behind the Armada and GT-R, respectively. Its most expensive trim, the Platinum+, will cost $60,125.
At launch, the majority of vehicles will be paired with the Ariya's 91-kilowatt-hour long-range battery, of which 87-kWh is usable. Nissan's spec sheet shows that a second 66-kWh standard range battery also exists, however, a Nissan spokesperson told The Drive that models equipped with the standard range battery would be announced at a later date.
All but the Platinum+ trim will receive a single motor drivetrain with a motor powering the front wheels. When asked why Nissan chose front-drive instead of rear-wheel-drive, a company spokesperson told The Drive that Nissan felt a front-drive setup is a better fit for both the Ariya and its customers. The Platinum+ trim will receive a more muscular dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup at launch.
Trims
Venture+: The base trim is surprisingly well-equipped, as one might hope given the rather large price tag. Nissan says the Venture+ will have standard ProPilot Assist, adaptive cruise, and all of the creature comforts for a vehicle in this segment. Other notables include a 12.3-inch display, capacitive door handles, and over-the-air updates.
- Power: 238 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque
- Drivetrain: Single motor, FWD
- Range: 300 miles
- Price: $47,125
Evolve+: Buyers looking for a bit more premium might consider the Evolve+ over the Venture+. The biggest changes one might notice without digging too deep are the panoramic moonroof, power liftgate, and LED fog lights. A surround-view camera and digital rear-view mirror are equipped on this trim, as are auto-sensing wipers, a motorized center glovebox, and wireless charging.
- Power:238 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque
- Drivetrain: Single motor, FWD
- Range: 285 miles
- Price: $50,125
Premiere: The Premiere is a trim exclusive to reservation holders and its centerfold feature is mostly a software upgrade. For example, Nissan's ProPilot Assist 2.0 comes standard here, which is Nissan's ramp-to-ramp partially automated driving system that supports hands-off driving in specific scenarios. ProPilot Park is also present on the Premiere, and some unique visual upgrades are included as well.
- Power: 238 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque
- Drivetrain: Single motor, FWD
- Range: 285 miles
- Price: $54,625
Platinum+: For top-tier buyers, the Platinum+ makes its appearance with a splash of performance. For starters, the torque is—quite literally—doubled, thanks to a second motor building the Ariya's all-wheel-drive system. More luxury appointments are added here as well, like Nappa leather, memory mirrors, and ventilated seats. The steering wheel now has a motorized telescoping feature, and the liftgate has been made motion-activated. This trim also includes a Bose 10-speaker audio system.
- Power: 389 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque
- Drivetrain: Dual motor, AWD
- Range: 265 miles of range
- Price: $60,125
Nissan will accept reservations for the Ariya on its website beginning today. In order to secure one, customers will need to pony up $500 for a refundable deposit and select one of Nissan's 890 certified EV dealers to complete the purchase with once the vehicle begins rolling out next fall.
Initial deliveries will begin with the lower-priced FWD trims, and Nissan says that AWD units will be available in "late fall." And as a quick incentive, Nissan says that the first 10,000 reservations will qualify for a free year of EVgo membership, plus $500 in charging credits.
