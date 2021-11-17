2023 Nissan Ariya Electric SUV: Up to 300-Mile Range, Starts at $47,125

We've all heard a good bit about the Ariya over the past year, though the lack of a price tag and availability kept it feeling like more of a concept than a production car. That's finally changing because Nissan has officially announced pricing, specs, and when you can expect to find them on dealer lots.

In order to repair its sullied reputation , Nissan has been working diligently to update its product line for modern buyers. One such example is the all-new 2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover, which aims to follow up on the success of the popular Leaf electric hatchback .

The Ariya will be launched in four trims, the base trim being Venture+, which costs $47,125 (including $1,175 destination charge). This makes the Ariya the third-most-expensive vehicle in Nissan's lineup, slotted behind the Armada and GT-R, respectively. Its most expensive trim, the Platinum+, will cost $60,125. At launch, the majority of vehicles will be paired with the Ariya's 91-kilowatt-hour long-range battery, of which 87-kWh is usable. Nissan's spec sheet shows that a second 66-kWh standard range battery also exists, however, a Nissan spokesperson told The Drive that models equipped with the standard range battery would be announced at a later date. All but the Platinum+ trim will receive a single motor drivetrain with a motor powering the front wheels. When asked why Nissan chose front-drive instead of rear-wheel-drive, a company spokesperson told The Drive that Nissan felt a front-drive setup is a better fit for both the Ariya and its customers. The Platinum+ trim will receive a more muscular dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup at launch.

via Nissan

Trims Venture+: The base trim is surprisingly well-equipped, as one might hope given the rather large price tag. Nissan says the Venture+ will have standard ProPilot Assist, adaptive cruise, and all of the creature comforts for a vehicle in this segment. Other notables include a 12.3-inch display, capacitive door handles, and over-the-air updates. Power : 238 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque

: 238 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque Drivetrain : Single motor, FWD

: Single motor, FWD Range : 300 miles

: 300 miles Price: $47,125 Evolve+: Buyers looking for a bit more premium might consider the Evolve+ over the Venture+. The biggest changes one might notice without digging too deep are the panoramic moonroof, power liftgate, and LED fog lights. A surround-view camera and digital rear-view mirror are equipped on this trim, as are auto-sensing wipers, a motorized center glovebox, and wireless charging. Power :238 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque

:238 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque Drivetrain : Single motor, FWD

: Single motor, FWD Range : 285 miles

: 285 miles Price: $50,125 Premiere: The Premiere is a trim exclusive to reservation holders and its centerfold feature is mostly a software upgrade. For example, Nissan's ProPilot Assist 2.0 comes standard here, which is Nissan's ramp-to-ramp partially automated driving system that supports hands-off driving in specific scenarios. ProPilot Park is also present on the Premiere, and some unique visual upgrades are included as well. Power : 238 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque

: 238 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque Drivetrain : Single motor, FWD

: Single motor, FWD Range : 285 miles

: 285 miles Price: $54,625 Platinum+: For top-tier buyers, the Platinum+ makes its appearance with a splash of performance. For starters, the torque is—quite literally—doubled, thanks to a second motor building the Ariya's all-wheel-drive system. More luxury appointments are added here as well, like Nappa leather, memory mirrors, and ventilated seats. The steering wheel now has a motorized telescoping feature, and the liftgate has been made motion-activated. This trim also includes a Bose 10-speaker audio system. Power : 389 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque

: 389 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque Drivetrain : Dual motor, AWD

: Dual motor, AWD Range : 265 miles of range

: 265 miles of range Price: $60,125

via Nissan