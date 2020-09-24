Nissan Murano's Urban Adventure on Unfinished Bridge Is a Clueless Driver Classic

Here at The Drive, we always like a twist on the classic "man drives into a construction zone" joke. And today, folks, we got a good one. Earlier this week, the driver of this Nissan Murano apparently failed to heed barriers and signs that a construction zone was ahead and attempted to cross the currently unfinished westbound section of the Lewis and Clark Viaduct Bridge in Kansas City.

First shared in a Reddit post in the rather self-explanatory /r/idiotsincars subreddit, the pictures show that the Nissan lost most of its exhaust piping and a number of plastic parts to the metal shear studs sticking up from the unfinished surface. The Murano has 6.9 inches of ground clearance, clearly which wasn't enough to avoid catastrophic damage to its undercarriage during its 30-foot off-road adventure.