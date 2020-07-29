The Man Who Fought Nissan Over a Website—And Won—Has Died of COVID-19

Back in 1999, a man by the name of Uzi Nissan turned down an offer from Nissan Motor Company to buy the domain name Nissan.com, which he was using for his electronics firm Nissan Computer. Nissan (the car company) then tried to seize the domain from the entrepreneur in court, igniting a multi-year legal battle that Uzi alleged cost him $3 million. But in the end, it was big Nissan that backed down, and Nissan.com remained the property of Uzi, who repurposed the site to tell of his confrontation with the corporate giant. Some time within the last few weeks, however, Nissan.com went dark, and that may be because Uzi himself has sadly lost his life to COVID-19.

Uzi's passing was announced via a GoFundMe campaign, which his surviving family members launched Saturday, July 18. The Nissan clan states that it will use any funds received to cover medical expenses accrued from Uzi's struggle with COVID-19, as well as fund higher education for his children. To that end, it has raised just over $15,000 at the time of this article.