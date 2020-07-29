The Man Who Fought Nissan Over a Website—And Won—Has Died of COVID-19
The automaker tried to wrest the Nissan.com domain name from him in court, but it was the little guy that won the ensuing war of attrition.
Back in 1999, a man by the name of Uzi Nissan turned down an offer from Nissan Motor Company to buy the domain name Nissan.com, which he was using for his electronics firm Nissan Computer. Nissan (the car company) then tried to seize the domain from the entrepreneur in court, igniting a multi-year legal battle that Uzi alleged cost him $3 million. But in the end, it was big Nissan that backed down, and Nissan.com remained the property of Uzi, who repurposed the site to tell of his confrontation with the corporate giant. Some time within the last few weeks, however, Nissan.com went dark, and that may be because Uzi himself has sadly lost his life to COVID-19.
Uzi's passing was announced via a GoFundMe campaign, which his surviving family members launched Saturday, July 18. The Nissan clan states that it will use any funds received to cover medical expenses accrued from Uzi's struggle with COVID-19, as well as fund higher education for his children. To that end, it has raised just over $15,000 at the time of this article.
The former businessman's hard-won website appears to have gone offline some time since July 10, which is when its home page was most recently archived on Wayback Machine. A tech-savvy DIYer, Uzi Nissan's site may have been self-hosted and in his absence, any server problems may have temporarily (or permanently) brought the site down.
Jalopnik published an exceptional feature on Uzi’s constant back-and-forth with Nissan corporate in 2018. It’s worth a read in full as it depicts his strong-willed nature, immigrating from Israel to the United States some 40 years ago and becoming a self-made businessman who took on an auto giant.
The Drive has reached out to both the Nissan family and the Motor Company for clarification on the future of the Nissan.com domain, and we will update this story when we learn more.
h/t Jalopnik
