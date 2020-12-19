Let’s say we could use a five-star hotel-rating system for cars. The average sports car should get a four-star rating because it’s low to the ground and fun to drive. A supercar would be at the top of the scale with five stars. Hypercars and megacars break the scale, like the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, which was once called “the world’s only seven-star hotel” and sells a Royal Suite for $24,000 per night along with access to a Rolls-Royce shuttle and a private helicopter.

A sports car, in simplest terms, is a vehicle designed for pure joy and entertainment. It’s not built for utility and it’s not meant for grocery-getting; it’s a car made for speed and for excitement. Sports cars can be four doors or two; think Dodge Challenger, Ford Mustang, Mazda Miata, Chevrolet Corvette, Toyota Supra, or Porsche 911. Supercars are a notch above that, like a McLaren 720S, Lamborghini Aventador SuperVeloce, Ford GT, Aston Martin Vanquish, or Ferrari SF90 Stradale. When you see a supercar on the road, your neck swivels and you sigh in appreciation. A hypercar, then, is a unicorn seen in the wild by very few people. If you can buy one, I suppose you're solidly in the 0.1 percent, because they are difficult to procure.

The common wisdom is that very few supercars are hypercars, but all hypercars are supercars. Got it? Good.