The Mystery of Missing McLaren F1 VIN 039 Points Back to El Chapo's Drug Cartel

It's unclear who that Mexican buyer was, or where exactly in Mexico the car went, though local folklore has always been that it belonged to a high ranking member of the Silanoa Cartel, whose ruling family is led by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who is currently sitting in a jail cell in the U.S. (Side note: El Chapo means “shorty” because he is barely taller than I am at 5’6”.)

When the owner allegedly died in the late '90s, the unconfirmed story recounts that no one could find the keys to the F1. His family allegedly hid the McLaren in rural Sinaloa but it disappeared, and rumors swirled that someone contacted McLaren to have a key made, but without ownership documentation that was not going to happen. There are also other stories that claim McLaren denied making a key for the car due to the car's dubious importation into Mexico and the owner's profession—though neither rumor is confirmed.

About nine months ago, someone in Mexico contacted Bolian and said he thought he knew where to find 039. It had all the hallmarks of a scam, including a request for Bolian to buy a Jaguar from the contact in Mexico to finance the search. In the end, war broke out in that area of Mexico and the search was called off.