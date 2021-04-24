What Would It Take To Get You To Only Buy EVs From Now On?

Pretend for a moment that I’m advocating for all of The Drive’s readers to only buy electric cars for the rest of their lives. I’m curious to know: what would it take for you to agree to it? (Don’t worry, I’m not planning to do that because I have a longstanding love affair with obnoxiously-loud internal combustion engines and I'm not the automotive dictator, anyway.) Electric cars, SUVs, and trucks are either shiny new toys, the wave of the future, or the scourge of the automotive business, depending on whom you ask. In any case, there's no denying the electric vehicle train is roaring–I mean, silently gliding–into the mainstream faster and faster. Just about every automaker has declared an electrification strategy and they seem to be in a race to move up the timeline.

Kevin McCauley

Some buy EVs for the Federal Electric Car Tax Credit of up to $7,500. Others want to limit their time and money buying gas at the pump. And some want them for environmental aspects. Follow the money and you’ll find that Wall Street is showing enthusiasm for even traditionally gas-engine-using companies like GM when they launch more EVs. Akio Toyoda, the grandson of Toyota Motor Company founder Kiichiro Toyoda, may have expressed reservations about a hasty commitment to EVs, but others like Mary Barra of GM and Jim Farley of Ford are all in with tens of millions invested already. Just this week, Cadillac launched its Lyriq EV and Global VP Rory Harvey said that the brand will not be selling ICE vehicles by 2030. Honestly, if you would have asked me to predict Cadillac's EV strategy a couple of years ago, I'm sure it would not have been that aggressive.

Kristin Shaw