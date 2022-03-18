2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 Review: The Modern Automobile Peaks Here

Rivals
It comes as no surprise that the Mercedes-Maybach's rivals are—drumroll, please—the Bentley Flying Spur and the Rolls-Royce Ghost. Specifically, the S580 Maybach competes against the Flying Spur V8, which I recently road-tripped in. However, it's the V12-powered Maybach, the S680, that rivals the V12-powered Ghost. Available in "early 2022," the S680 is equipped with a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 making 621 hp and 738 lb-ft, though everything else about the car remains the same.
Compared to these two, the fully loaded S580 seems like the bargain of the century at $212,050. The Flying Spur V8 (which is also offered with a V12) starts at $215,000, though the press car I drove came in at $261,340 and still didn't pack nearly as many features. The Rolls-Royce Ghost towers over them with a $332,500 starting price, though the specific unit we reviewed in 2020 came in at a staggering $428,125.
How do these three compare? Easy. The Flying Spur is the driver's sedan. It's essentially a British muscle car fit for the Queen. The Ghost, like all Rolls-Royces, still puts more emphasis on the back-seat experience than the driving experience. Yes, it's a pleasure to drive, but it's not one to put a smile on your face when the straightaways end.
The Maybach fits right smack in the middle. It's comfortable, composed, serene, and its back seat experience is more akin to the Rolls. Drive it enthusiastically, though, and it also resembles the Bentley, with robust acceleration and brawler attitude, but it's not as agile or light on its feet. It's as if Mercedes borrowed the best from its rivals, added a pinch of German precision, and gave it a cheaper price tag.
Verdict
I don't believe I've ever claimed a $200,000+ car to be a good value for the money. But in this case, the Mercedes-Maybach S580 really is—at least when compared to its two closest rivals. You spend a lot here, but you do get a lot.
As actual potential buyers for this kind of car will tell you, it's not about the money, it's about how it makes you feel. And on that front, this Maybach also doesn't disappoint. It's what a luxury car should be. It's the definition of German luxury. It looks stunning, it drives even better, and you can even take your significant other for a nice meal without having to put up with a snobby waiter. Also, it's a fantastic alternative to the aristocratic English brands while being no less opulent.
Most of all, the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 is exceptional because it can put a smile on your face whether you're driving it or riding in it—not just because it makes you feel like you're better than everyone else—as is usually the case in this type of car.
