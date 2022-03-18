2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 Review: The Modern Automobile Peaks Here

The entire ecosystem of screens and tablets runs on the latest version of MBUX, which, despite looking a bit intimidating due to the number of options and menus, is actually fairly intuitive. Most common-use functions are easily accessed via shortcuts on the steering wheel or the main touchscreen.

Through the duration of my test, all systems worked accordingly, though it's worth noting that a couple of months prior to driving this specific vehicle, Mercedes had provided me with a regular, non-Maybach S580 that suffered from major tech issues. A software glitch essentially rendered the car undrivable as none of the screens were functional, nor any safety systems that relied on sensors or cameras. A Mercedes spokesperson later confirmed that it was a pre-production unit operating on pre-release software that needed to be updated. This Maybach, however, ran fault-free for the duration of my test.

Driving a Maybach

I won't say that lounging in the back seat of the S580 Maybach while a uniformed chauffeur deals with traffic is better than driving it—although this car caters to folks who have professional chauffeurs on the payroll—because unfortunately, I didn't have anyone to drive me around. But I can certainly tell you that despite its size and weight, driving this luxurious behemoth is actually a lot of fun.

Like all other S580s, my test car was equipped with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which produces a respectable 496 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. A quick jolt from the 48-volt mild-hybrid system can briefly pump those figures up to 537 hp and 700 lb-ft, which are bound to press chauffeur and passengers alike into the sumptuous leather seats.