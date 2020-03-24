2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Review: Achieve Dominion Over Highway Traffic With 603 HP

“Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds,” or so say America’s postal workers. I have a similar credo, less poetic and mostly revolving around Los Angeles’ well-known traffic hellscape not getting in the way of my car reviews, which are just as important as America's mail delivery—if not more so.

But gloom seemed inevitable given that my time behind the wheel of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 crisscrossed Los Angeles’ central highway arteries.

Someone at Mercedes apparently watched SNL’s "The Californians" sketch one too many times, because the test drive loop offered views of the picturesque 405, 101, 110, and 105 freeways, as well as parts of Beverly Hills during a weekday afternoon. On the whole, not exactly ideal to test a 603 horsepower, 627 pound-feet of torque, 7-seat super SUV. Anywhere else would’ve been better.

But then again, most GLS 63 drivers will never take their SUV onto a racetrack, nor a serpentine mountain road, nor will they likely ever drop the SUV into Sport+. (Research shows that last part is actually true.) So in a way, the workaday route makes more sense, even for an AMG. Sure, the GLS 63 scoots from light to light with what feels like unending torque, but the bulk of its existence will be one of running errands, picking up kids, hauling dogs and an assortment of menial tasks similar to that list.

More importantly, while the average driver behind the wheel of an average full-size SUV would be a beleaguered mess after five hours of unending bumper-to-bumper traffic, the GLS 63 is every bit the luxury Mercedes-Benz you’d envision, leaving you bright-eyed and ready to conquer the reverse path home.