2021 Kia Stinger Review: This Is the Car BMW Stans Should Really be Buying

I realize this will immediately (and accurately) brand me as a non-follower of professional sports but I never understood the phenomenon of blindly and vehemently supporting local teams. As a child, I naively assumed that, as a requirement, all of the players on any given NHL/NFL/MLB/NBA team were actually from the city or region said team represented. As a long-time Toronto resident, I can remember the moment in my early teens when I learned that, in reality, a good number of the dudes in Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys skating around the Air Canada Centre every other night weren't even Canadian and thinking, "Wow, this whole thing is even more pointless than I thought." Throughout the years, guys like Mats Sundin and Phil Kessel were talked about like local heroes—until the Winter Olympics rolled around, at which point, they ironically and temporarily became the enemy.
Of course, as an adult, I get it now. Professional sports do not exist to find out which municipality happens to produce the most skilled athletes. Professional sports exist to entertain and make money. Like pretty much every other industry, loyalties shift, players get poached, and contractors might even work for more than one "team" at a time. It's true in racing, too.
It's also true with automotive engineering. I'm here to tell you that if you were a fan of circa-2001 BMW (arguably the closest the automotive industry has to the 1995-1996 Chicago Bulls), you should really be a fan of the Kia Stinger because it's been concocted by a dude who might just be the Phil Jackson of building sporty sedans: Albert Biermann. As you may or may not already be aware, Biermann headed up BMW's high-performance M division for many years—some would reasonably argue the firm's best years. In 2015, however, he moved on to lead vehicle testing and high-performance development for the Hyundai group, presumably after the auto conglomerate backed a huge dump truck full of Korean won up to his home.
A couple of years later, the Kia Stinger—a long-legged, four-door, hatchback grand tourer—came on the scene and was widely recognized to be the one Kia product that carried Biermann's ex-BMW engineer DNA most loudly and proudly. And, as it turns out, not much has changed for this 2021 model because it's a fantastic driver's car that also happens to be quite practical and good-looking. So, sort of like a late-'90s, early '00s BMW.
Oh, and the tester Kia supplied happened to be bright orange. As everybody knows, there's no such thing as a bad car that's also bright orange.
The 2021 Kia Stinger GT Limited, By the Numbers
- Base Price (Price as Tested): $46,929 CAD ($53,890 CAD)
- Powertrain: 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 | eight-speed automatic transmission | all-wheel drive
- Horsepower: 365 @ 6,000 rpm
- Torque: 376 lb-ft @ 1,300-4,500 rpm
- EPA Fuel Economy: 17 mpg city | 25 highway | 20 combined
- Curb Weight: 4,165 pounds
- Seating Capacity: 5
- Cargo Space: 23.3 cubic feet
- Quick Take: A great driving experience that more than makes up for its humble badge and less-than-amazing tech.
Not a Regular Kia
Even without the look-at-me paint, the Kia Stinger is a remarkably good-looking vehicle. It's devilishly long, low, and well-proportioned. This doesn't come across very well in pictures but in person, its rear fender haunches are properly bulbous and I love the fact that you can see them in the mirrors when behind the wheel. The backs of said mirrors as well as the long and thin sword-like trim that stretches from the top of the doors to the sides of the rear window are finished in dark chrome, adding an appropriate amount of class without being tacky.