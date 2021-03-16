2022 Kia Stinger: More Power Standard and Bigger Screens Mean Serious Upgrades

Thanks to a few overzealous dealers, we already know what the refreshed 2022 Kia Stinger will look like. But, naturally, the automaker felt the need to introduce it to us formally. Quick, everybody act surprised.

Those familiar with Kia's halo sedan will have already noticed the new Kia logos, new LED lights front and rear, new wheels, and the quad exhausts, but quite a bit has changed under the skin too. Instead of the outgoing Stinger's 2.0-liter, the base Stinger will now feature a 2.5-liter turbo-four good for 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. That marks a 45-hp increase with no penalty in fuel economy, and it helps the car travel from zero to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds. The cream-of-the-crop GT, meanwhile, doesn't get a new engine but the twin-turbo V6 it does have has received an extremely mild power bump, now making 368 hp—exactly three more hp than before—bringing the four-door grand tourer to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds.