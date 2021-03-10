Oops? Updated 2022 Kia Stinger Sent to Dealers and Listed for Sale Before Official Reveal

Just a couple days ago, Kia showed off a close-cropped teaser image of the 2022 Stinger's new headlight design, telling people to stay tuned for the full monty on March 16. But thanks to Citrus Motors in California and Towbin Kia in Nevada , the updated car can be seen at this very moment on their respective sites and Autotrader—specifically the upper-mid GT1 trim, priced in the mid-$40,000 range. So how does an apparent mistake like this even happen?

New product reveals are typically highly choreographed affairs, even these days with livestreamed virtual events taking precedence over the usual in-person press conference. This is true whether we're talking about a new tech gadget or a new car. So it's certainly a surprise that almost a full week before the redesigned U.S-spec 2022 Kia Stinger will be formally unveiled by the Korean automaker, somehow the car's already been shipped to a few dealers and posted for sale online, complete with a typically terrible photo set to go with the listing.

To hear Kia tell it, it's not really a mistake. According to a spokesperson, "[There's] nothing nefarious going on...just dealers anxious and ready for the new models, and yes the big reveal is early next week. You're going to love the video we put together!" That might be true, but so is the fact that now you and I don't have to wait for that to learn what's new with the 2022 Stinger in America. Notably, the spokesperson didn't directly address our question about why these cars ended up at dealerships before the planned event.

When we spoke with a sales manager at Towbin Kia, they told us that the vehicle was delivered sometime last week, but they weren't able to provide information on why they were shipped a facelifted 2022 so early. It might make sense to pre-populate some stores with new Stingers, though let's be honest—it's not like they're flying off the lot.

Anyway, let's dig into the car.