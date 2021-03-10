Oops? Updated 2022 Kia Stinger Sent to Dealers and Listed for Sale Before Official Reveal

The interior feels more or less the same from the photos we've seen, plus that new logo on the steering wheel and the larger 10-inch infotainment screen that's already made its way into 2021 model year Stingers in other markets. While we don't have any details of what's under the hood, CarScoops—the first site to spot the listings—claims to have seen a dealer sheet showing a three-horsepower bump to the car's existing twin-turbo V6 powerplant, making for a total of 368 hp.
Granted, there are probably a lot of other updates—rumors have held the car's getting new standard safety features, a variable exhaust setup and a new 300-hp, 2.5-liter four cylinder base engine to accompany an expected $3,000 bump above the current starting price of $34,135. You will have to wait until March 16 for all those details, unless another dealership wants to go rogue and post the full spec sheet.
For reference, here's the 2021 Stinger from the front and rear.