2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 680: The Pinnacle of Mercedes Luxury Now With V12 Power and AWD

We've already established the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 as the car you get when a regular Benz S-Class isn't nice enough. But what if you're part of the fringe group of Maybach customers who think the Maybach S 580 isn't powerful enough? Enter the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4Matic, the pinnacle of Mercedes luxury, now with V12 power.
Whereas the previously-revealed Maybach S 580 made do with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, this 680 version is for the real ballers and shot-callers, packing an aristocratic 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 making a mighty 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. With an electronically limited top speed of 130 mph and a zero-to-60 mph run of 4.4 seconds, it will be the most powerful Maybach available when it comes to U.S. dealerships in the first half of 2022.
Unlike the previous-gen S 680, this new generation of V12 Maybach sedan will, as its full name suggests, feature 4Matic all-wheel drive for the first time, a system the company says directs precisely 69 percent of the torque to the rear axle and 31 percent to the front.
The rest of the Maybach S 680 should be familiar. Active road noise compensation that uses the Burmester High-End 4D Surround Sound system to cancel out road noise. An exquisite two-tone paint job that can be had in 10 different color combos. Nappa leather adorning everything you'd ever touch (and some things you wouldn't) on the interior. Rear-axle steering. A pair of 11.6-inch rear seat entertainment displays. And, of course, optional silver-plated champagne flutes complete with refrigeration and on-the-go holders.