2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 680: The Pinnacle of Mercedes Luxury Now With V12 Power and AWD

We've already established the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 as the car you get when a regular Benz S-Class isn't nice enough. But what if you're part of the fringe group of Maybach customers who think the Maybach S 580 isn't powerful enough? Enter the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4Matic, the pinnacle of Mercedes luxury, now with V12 power.

Whereas the previously-revealed Maybach S 580 made do with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, this 680 version is for the real ballers and shot-callers, packing an aristocratic 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 making a mighty 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. With an electronically limited top speed of 130 mph and a zero-to-60 mph run of 4.4 seconds, it will be the most powerful Maybach available when it comes to U.S. dealerships in the first half of 2022.