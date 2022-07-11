The War Zone
Home Depot Is Offering Even More Tool Sales

All the big names in tools are advertising good discounts when you buy a battery and charger.

Jul 11, 2022
Home Depot is the place to be if you're in need of power tools. It seems as though there's some kind of sale over there every week. This isn't just about the Ryobi Days sale, which is still going on. There are discounts on tools and kits from all the big names in the business. 

Of course, Ryobi's offer is still worth mentioning. It's a great way to begin a budget-friendly power-tool collection with a battery kit and free tool for just $99. Milwaukee is also giving you a free tool with the purchase of a battery kit, which is equally as exciting to those who're looking for any reason they can to harness the power of the Red Team's M18 line. 

You're not limited to those options, though. We found that DeWalt is running a deal on its 10-piece kit for $599, Makita's got an eight-piece set going for $399, and even Ridgid's getting in on the action with a four-piece set bundled with free tools on sale for $399. 

I'm not swaying you one way or another. You've already got a kit in mind. Check out the list to see if it's on sale at Home Depot. 

