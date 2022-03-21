The ‘Carolina Squat’ Truck Trend Is Outlawed in Virginia Now, Too

Like the "swangas" of Texas, the Carolina Squat is one of those truck mods you don't see everywhere in this country—for good reason. It involves lifting a truck's front end and dropping its rear, ostensibly to make it look like a race truck, but only resulting in a vehicle that scoots along like a dog scratching its butt. If you don't see trucks like this around you already, you probably aren't about to, as the Carolina Squat has been outlawed in a second state following a grisly fatal crash.

This Monday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed Senate Bill 777 according to NBC 29, banning squatted trucks from state highways. The ban extends to vehicles whose front bumpers have been modified to be four inches or higher than the rear, allowing their drivers to be pulled over.