Earlier this year, Kenny Alphin and Charlie Pennachio came up with a series idea to find the most unusual custom builds in the country. The plan was ambitious: they would pack the production of 10 shows into a two-week sprint, all within driving distance of their homes in Nashville, Tennessee. The net result became Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage, which explores not just the wacky builds but the people behind them. Episode four features the Limo Jet, for example, a million-dollar roadworthy vehicle with a jet exterior and a luxury limo interior. Following that, the Rocketship Car episode features a vehicle built from one of the rockets at the fair the creators fell in love with as children.

But the wildest and most fascinating build, to me, is the Hippy Trippy Van, which comprises a Volkswagen van frame encasing a VW Rabbit. Here’s the really trippy part: the outside shell is tipped on its side, which means that it looks like it’s sliding down the road as if it’s skidding across as part of an action movie scene. Alphin, otherwise known as Big Kenny of country music duo Big & Rich, is 6’5” without his trademark tall hat, earning him his nickname. He is also known for having a huge heart for philanthropy–through Big Kenny’s Love Everybody Foundation, he has funded philanthropic projects in the US and throughout the world– and some of these Crank It Up projects are based in helping others.

