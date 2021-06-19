T-Pain Is in Full Drift Mode With His New Ford Mustang RTR Spec 2
Three years after he decided he wanted to hone his drifting skills, T-Pain gets a new ride made for sliding.
Known as the winner of The Masked Singer in 2019, Auto-Tune aficionado, and founder of the record label imprint Nappy Boy Entertainment, T-Pain is also a car guy. In 2018, the musician put out the call on Twitter for a wide-open drifting space in Atlanta and a few days later announced that he had purchased a 1995 Nissan 240SX S14 (V8 swapped with a Chevrolet LS3 engine, no less) for that purpose.
Three years later T-Pain is in full drifting mode with a new Ford Mustang customized by Vaughn Gittin Jr and the RTR team. A few days ago, T-Pain took possession of his Mustang and showed off his drifting skills in the RTR backlot, emerging with a giant grin.
“You are a lunatic, and I like it,” Gittin Jr. said to T-Pain after the celebrity’s first run.
Then Gittin, a world champion drifter and winner of the 2020 Formula Drift Championship, took T-Pain and his crew out for joyrides, giving instruction and tips while drifting. He definitely knows what he’s talking about: the same year T-Pain tweeted his desire to go out drifting, Gittin became the first person to drift the entire 12.9-mile Nordschleife circuit at the Nurburgring in his own 900-horsepower Ford Mustang RTR drift car.
As he was showing his client the features of the Mustang, Gittin told him that this is not a normal spec car.
“It’s our Spec 5 without a supercharger, and we added coilovers and a steering angle kit,” Gittin said. And then he revealed a special touch just for the singer: “Normally we badge it with our spec but we didn't want you to forget where you came from, so we called this the C-137.”
In case you’re not familiar with the Adult Swim hit Rick and Morty, it’s a show about a mad scientist who drags his grandson along on sci-fi-based capers. C-137 is the dimension Rick and Morty are from. T-Pain is such a fan of the show that he had his Nissan Silvia S14.5 wrapped in custom Pickle Rick livery, based on a famous episode during which Rick turns himself into a pickle to escape family therapy.
T-Pain may not be drifting to another galaxy but he's definitely on his way to some new feats, Auto-Tune and all.
Got a tip? Send the writer a note: kristin.shaw@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDT-Pain Pays Homage to Rick and Morty With 'Pickle Rick' Themed Nissan Silvia Drift Car'Nappy Boy' has rolled out the ultimate drifting meme machine.READ NOW
-
RELATEDFamous Musician T-Pain Learns How to Drift With the Help of a ProfessionalFormula Drift driver Chelsea DeNofa took on the challenge and instructed T-Pain at the famed Road Atlanta course.READ NOW
-
RELATEDYou Have Drifting Enthusiast Toshi Hayama to Thank for the Best Action Scenes in Tokyo DriftToshi Hayama was a technical consultant and sometimes body double for two of the Fast & Furious movies.READ NOW