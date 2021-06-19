T-Pain Is in Full Drift Mode With His New Ford Mustang RTR Spec 2

As he was showing his client the features of the Mustang, Gittin told him that this is not a normal spec car.

“It’s our Spec 5 without a supercharger, and we added coilovers and a steering angle kit,” Gittin said. And then he revealed a special touch just for the singer: “Normally we badge it with our spec but we didn't want you to forget where you came from, so we called this the C-137.”

In case you’re not familiar with the Adult Swim hit Rick and Morty, it’s a show about a mad scientist who drags his grandson along on sci-fi-based capers. C-137 is the dimension Rick and Morty are from. T-Pain is such a fan of the show that he had his Nissan Silvia S14.5 wrapped in custom Pickle Rick livery, based on a famous episode during which Rick turns himself into a pickle to escape family therapy.

T-Pain may not be drifting to another galaxy but he's definitely on his way to some new feats, Auto-Tune and all.

