GM Knowingly Sold 2015-2019 Silverados and Tahoes With Bad Paint: Lawsuit

Multiple owners of full-size General Motors trucks and SUVs built between 2015 and 2019 have banded together to file a lawsuit against GM over paint they say fails years too soon. They claim GM "knew, or should have known" it was selling vehicles plagued with what a dealer reportedly described as "bad paint" problems, and seek compensation in the form of repairs, replacement, or buybacks.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Riley et al., vs. General Motors LLC claims paint on certain GM SUVs and pickup trucks from less than decade ago is liable to "microblister, delaminate, peel, fade, and bubble" all "without any external or environmental influence." They suspect flaws in GM's paint, clear coat, or application process are to blame, and want GM to remedy the problem.

The lawsuit alleges that the following vehicles are affected: