Daytona Beach Might Kick Out ‘World’s Largest Truck Meet’ Over Bad Behavior

The Daytona Beach Truck Meet is pretty much exactly what you think it is. Tens of thousands of spectators descend on Daytona International Speedway in tricked-out lifted trucks, with plenty of events and live entertainment. Once the main game ends, participants flood the streets of the Florida city to continue the party into the wee hours of the night. This year's event ruffled a few feathers, however, with local mayor Derrick Henry stating he would not like the event to go ahead in future, reports Fox35.

The complaints are similar to those made against other major car meets like the infamous H20i in Ocean City. The accusation is that the event draws in a loud, obnoxious crowd, and that participants cause havoc with excessive traffic and dangerous driving. Speaking on the issue, Mayor Henry stated "Most annoying are the horns and the music that keep our beachside residents awake," going on to note that the city would be looking at whether the event should be allowed to return next year. "I would rather not see the event here in Daytona Beach," said Henry. While the meet itself is hosted at the Daytona International Speedway, much of the frustration seems to be around the behavior of participants in the city proper as they spill out of the event.