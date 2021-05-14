This Outrageous Dodge Ram 50 Is '90s Radness in Truck Form

Thanks to aging Millennials desperate for simpler times and Zoomers living through the typical 30-year cycle of nostalgia, the 1990s are so hot right now. This won't be news to anyone who's been to a Radwood show or two. And if more tethers to the past are better, then the only rolling time machine more effective than a plutonium-powered DeLorean is this Diamond Star Motors-era Dodge Ram show truck currently listed on Cars & Bids. It's aggressively '90s.

This Dodge Ram 50—a DSM-repatriated Mitsubishi Mighty Max—show truck was according to its listing originally built in 1992 for a woman in Atlanta. Her eventual passing permitted its transfer to one Bobby Arkwright, who rechristened the truck "Timecapsule" and turned its styling up to 11.