Watch a Young Girl Hide Behind a Lifted Ram Pickup Truck to Escape Possible Kidnapper

Luckily, while walking down Lesure Town Road she was picked up by a home security camera, which is how the creepy and hair-raising video (especially for a parent) was released to the authorities and the general public. It's unknown if the girl was aware of the camera, but the footage shows that she promptly hid behind a lifted blue Ram pickup truck as the creepy man in the G6 drove by.

Perhaps the moment when the creeper's intentions are revealed is when he turns around several times to see where or why the girl is hiding. He even stops and backs up multiple times while hoping to get a glimpse of her. According to the report, the girl pretended to be using a cell phone (it's unclear if she actually had one), but she intelligently never escaped the safety of the lifted pickup truck.

Thankfully, as weird as it may sound, we'll never know what the man's intentions were, but it's safe to say that this was definitely a close call and that kids (and adults) should always remain aware of their surroundings.