Dash Cam Captures Moment a Giant Mining Truck Crushes an Occupied SUV

Three members of a mining maintenance crew are lucky to be alive after their Suzuki SUV was nearly flattened by the driver of a mining haul truck who didn't see where the vehicle was parked.

The incident occurred in a quarry outside Karaganda, Kazakhstan to a trio who drove their Suzuki (believed to be an Escudo) into the quarry to fix an air conditioning unit, reports Tengrinews. It's unclear whether they completed their task before the haul truck's driver set off, failed to notice the parked SUV, and drove over the smaller vehicle as its occupants shouted to make their presence known. Because the Suzuki's dash cam was running at the time, we have footage of the mortifying moment from its passengers' perspective.