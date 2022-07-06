Ryobi’s Monster Sale Is Still on at Home Depot
Team Green will give you a free tool with the purchase of a deeply discounted battery and charger set.
I know you're trying to get your head on straight after the holiday weekend, but don't stress over it. Might as well just throw in the towel and sleepwalk through the remainder of the week. You can will your circuits to come to life Monday. Until then, you've got Ryobi Days to keep your mind occupied.
There's no better time to take a crack at Ryobi's affordable yet impressive lineup. Right now, you can snag a select Ryobi tool for free with the purchase of Ryobi's 18-volt lithium-ion battery and charger kit at Home Depot. The kit itself is already discounted 51 percent, bringing the price down to $99. You can also double down on the good stuff with Ryobi's High-Performance Starter Kit. It lets you pick a free tool from an upgraded list.
Check them out soon. You have until July 24 to take Team Green for a spin.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Ryobi 18-volt 22-Inch Hedge Trimmer (Usually $99)
- Ryobi 18-volt Half-Inch Hammer Drill (Usually $79)
- Ryobi 18-volt 10-Inch Orbital Buffer (Usually $44.97)
- Ryobi 18-volt 3 1/4-Inch Planer (Usually $99)
- Ryobi 18-volt Quarter-Inch Hex Impact Driver (Usually $49)
- Ryobi 18-volt 4 1/2-Inch Angle Grinder (Usually $59.97)
- Ryobi 18-volt 5 1/2-Inch Circular Saw (Usually $69)
- Ryobi 18-volt 5-Inch Random Orbit Sander (Usually $59)
- Ryobi 18-volt Compact Radio (Usually 44.97)
- Ryobi 18-volt Fixed-Base Trim Router (Usually $69)
- Ryobi 18-volt Hybrid 7 1/2-Inch Fan (Usually $59)
- Ryobi 18-volt Multitool (Usually $79)
- Ryobi 18-volt Orbital Jig Saw (Usually $69)
- Ryobi 18-volt Rotary Tool (Usually $49.97)
- Ryobi 18-volt Reciprocating Saw (Usually $79)
- Ryobi 18-volt 4.75-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum (Usually $79)
- Ryobi 18-volt 10-Inch Chainsaw (Usually $159)
- Ryobi 18-volt Variable-Speed Jet-Fan Leaf Blower (Usually $119)
- Ryobi 18-volt String Trimmer (Usually $139)
- Ryobi 18-volt Hedge Trimmer (Usually $129)
- Ryobi 18-volt Half-Inch Hammer Drill (Usually $119)
- Ryobi 18-volt Quarter-Inch Extended-Reach Ratchet (Usually $169)
- Ryobi 18-volt Quarter-Inch Impact Driver (Usually $89.97)
- Ryobi 18-volt 4 1/2-Inch Angle Grinder (Usually $129)
- Ryobi 18-volt Half-Inch Impact Wrench (Usually $169)
- Ryobi 18-volt 7 1/4-Inch Circular Saw (Usually $139)
- Ryobi 18-volt Quarter-Inch Right-Angle Die Grinder (Usually $149)
- Ryobi 18-volt Jig Saw (Usually $129)
- Ryobi 18-volt Multitool (Usually $119)
- Ryobi 18-volt Reciprocating Saw (Usually $139)
- Ryobi 18-volt Rotary Tool (Usually $149)
