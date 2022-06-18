Stock Your Garage for Next to Nothing With Home Depot
In terms of savings and value for money, nothing beats Ryobi right now.
Power tool snobs might turn their noses up at these green machines, but at The Drive, we have a lot of time for Ryobi. The budget-friendly brand has been getting better and better over the last few years. I wouldn’t have an issue using any of its tools to tackle some automotive or home DIY jobs.
When these power tools are selling for the manufacturer's suggested price, they’re a fantastic bang-for-buck option. But when Home Depot has a Ryobi sale, you can’t afford not to stock your shelves with the brand. Right now, you can pick up a free One+ tool when you buy a discounted battery and charging kit. If you pair this offer with the right tool, such as the One+ 18-Volt Cordless 3/8-inch Impact Wrench, you could save up to $200.
The deals I’ve found today can help you kick-start your collection for a fraction of what it usually costs. If you’ve already got a healthy assembly of power tools, you could find something to top it off from this list.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Free One+ tool when you buy a discounted battery and charging kit for $99 (Save up to $200)
- One+ 18-Volt Cordless Three-Tool Campers Kit for $44.97 (Save $60.03)
- One+ 18-Volt High-Performance Battery and Charger Kit with Impact Wrench for $199 (Save $169)
- One+ 18-Volt Cordless Five-Tool Combo Kit with Two Batteries for $139 (Save $227)
- One+ HP 18-Volt Cordless Compact Cut-Off Tool Kit with Battery and Charger for $108 (Save $50)
- One+ 18-Volt Cordless 10-Tool Combo Kit with Three Batteries and Charger for $479 (Save $120)
- One+ 18-Volt Cordless Six-Tool Combo Kit with Two Batteries and Charger for $199 (Save $100)
- One+ 18-Volt Cordless Two-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Two Batteries, and Charger for $99 (Save $30)
- One+ HP 18-Volt Cordless Compact Quarter-Inch Impact Driver Kit with Two Batteries for $89 (Save $50)
- One+ 18-Volt Cordless Half-Inch Impact Wrench Kit with Battery and Charger for $129 (Save $93)
MORE TO READ
Related
Treat Him This Father’s Day to Something Special From Home Depot
Find the missing piece and help him finish the tool box puzzle for Father’s Day.
Related
Save up to $200 on Milwaukee Tools Now at Home Depot
Everyone loves free stuff. Choose from 11 cordless tools when you buy a battery kit.
Related