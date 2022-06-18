Stock Your Garage for Next to Nothing With Home Depot

Power tool snobs might turn their noses up at these green machines, but at The Drive, we have a lot of time for Ryobi. The budget-friendly brand has been getting better and better over the last few years. I wouldn’t have an issue using any of its tools to tackle some automotive or home DIY jobs.

When these power tools are selling for the manufacturer's suggested price, they’re a fantastic bang-for-buck option. But when Home Depot has a Ryobi sale, you can’t afford not to stock your shelves with the brand. Right now, you can pick up a free One+ tool when you buy a discounted battery and charging kit. If you pair this offer with the right tool, such as the One+ 18-Volt Cordless 3/8-inch Impact Wrench, you could save up to $200.

The deals I’ve found today can help you kick-start your collection for a fraction of what it usually costs. If you’ve already got a healthy assembly of power tools, you could find something to top it off from this list.