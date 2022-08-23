Stellar Milwaukee Sale Is Happening at Home Depot
Save up to 46 percent on power tools and start autumn on a DIY high.
Whether you’re a die-hard Milwaukee enthusiast or want to take your garage to the next level, you can’t sleep on Home Depot’s sale. The best bargains are on combo kits. You can save up to $369, depending on the deal you choose. If there’s one thing we know about power tool sales, it’s that they sell out fast. Don’t hesitate to pull the trigger.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12-Volt Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit with impact wrench (31 percent off)
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Combo Kit (10 tools) (41 percent off)
- Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12-Volt Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with right-angle die grinder (40 percent off)
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Combo Tool Kit (six tools) (33 percent off)
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Combo Kit (10 tools) (35 percent off)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18-Volt Braking Grinder and 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench (45 percent off)
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Compact Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (two tools) (26 percent off)
- Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12-Volt Hammer Drill/Impact Driver and Ratchet Combo Kit (three tools) (31 percent off)
- Milwaukee Shockwave Impact Duty Alloy-Steel Drill and Screwdriver Bit Set (100 pieces) (46 percent off)
- Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12-Volt Stubby 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench with Battery (17 percent off)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18-Volt Braking Grinder with 6.0-Ah battery (38 percent off)
- Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12-Volt Quarter-Inch Right-Angle Die Grinder with battery (20 percent off)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18-Volt 1-Inch Rotary Hammer with grinder (37 percent off)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18-Volt Super Sawzall Orbital Reciprocating Saw (36 percent off)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18-Volt Half-Inch Impact Wrench with friction ring kit (20 percent off)
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Hammer Drill/Circular Saw Combo Kit (two tools) (43 percent off)
Let us know in the comments which deal has you itching to click Add to Cart.
Read More From The Garage
- DeWalt's wild Amazon sale is still going
- We all want new driving shoes, and these are on sale
- Hey, Atlanta, here are five cars for less than $5,000
- Street takeovers are getting out of hand, so cops are keeping cars
- Here's how thieves are stealing Hyundais with just a USB cable
MORE TO READ
Related
How Tires Can Tell a Lot About How a Used Car Was Treated
Tires can say a lot about that prospective Craigslist buy.
Related
Experience Top Gun: Maverick the Right Way With Amazon’s Fire TV Sale
A 75-inch television for $600. You can beat that!
Related