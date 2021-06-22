What's the Hottest Item for Amazon Prime Day? 10 Crazy Deals On Dash Cams

When it comes to safety and security while driving, high-tech, compact, and lightweight dash cams are changing the game for plenty of people. Fact is, our intel shows that dash cams are one of the most popular items flying off its virtual shelves this Prime Day 2021.

And why not? These tiny onboard cameras are a great way to provide you with iron-clad footage in the event of an unfortunate accident or auto theft. They can even automatically upload footage to a cloud-based storage system so that it can’t be erased or ruined by anyone.