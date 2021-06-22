What's the Hottest Item for Amazon Prime Day? 10 Crazy Deals On Dash Cams
Amazon can't keep dash cams on its virtual shelves this Prime Day.
The Vantrue N4 3 Channel Dash Cam is one of the biggest steals you’ll find on a dash cam right now. This camera does just about anything you could want. It’s a triple channel camera that gives you 155 degrees of front view, 160 degrees of rear view, and 165 degrees of inside view to provide you with a very comprehensive picture in and around your vehicle. It’s equipped with HD picture and audio to provide you with crystal clear footage.
The 4K resolution is the latest technology and allows you to easily capture license plates and road signs for added accuracy. The adjustable camera gives you plenty of flexibility when it comes to viewing angles and options. This unit also comes backed by a solid 18-month warranty to guard against any manufacturer’s defects.
Regular Price: $289.99
Sale Price: $174.99
You Save: $115
The Rove R2-4K Dash Cam deserves some love for its super high 2160P resolution. It’s one of the clearest ultra HD recording devices on our list. Pristine clarity gives you the greatest protection and defense against criminal activity and accidents. This unit is also equipped with super night vision technology that helps you get better and more reliable nighttime footage than many other cameras on the market.
With its built-in WiFi, you can use the ROVE app to view and manage your dash cam recordings right from your smartphone. This allows you to instantaneously share footage with family or friends (or your lawyer). The camera provides you with 150 degrees of monitoring and includes night vision, motion detection, and image distortion correction as just a few of its high-tech features.
Regular Price: $119.99
Sale Price: $72.49
You Save: $47.50
Some dash cams can be bulky and distracting, but no the Vantrue S1 4k Dash Cam. It’s one of the sleekest and most compact dash cams currently on the market. It’s a front and rear camera that provides simultaneous footage of both ends of your vehicle. You get 170 degrees of front viewing and 160 degrees of rear viewing. You also have the option of selecting 4K 2880 x 2160P at 24FPS or 1920 x 1080P at 60FPS, both of which will provide you with crystal clear footage, even at higher speeds.
The built-in GPS gives you the luxury of being able to see your live speed during driving. You can trace an exact driving route and location on Google Maps through Windows or iOS compatible viewers. Sony night vision offers a wide F1.47 aperture lens and Sony Starvis CMOS to capture minute details in low-light conditions. It even automatically adjusts exposure to deliver the clearest images. A clever variable sensitivity G-sensor automatically detects a collision and locks the video footage to the “event file” so it can’t be deleted or overwritten.
Regular Price: $199.99
Sale Price: $125.99
You Save: $74.00
Another decent deal on an already budget-friendly priced dash cam is the Rexing V1 - 4K Ultra HD Car Dash Camera. Like many other cameras on the market right now, this camera captures clear and pristine 2160P HD video, even when driving at high speeds. It provides a sizable 170-degree viewing field to capture plenty of peripheral activity. The seven-layer glass lens is super durable and long-lasting.
It offers Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology that automatically adjusts to low light levels to be able to capture decent images in almost any lighting situation. It’s equipped with a supercapacitor that can tolerate temperatures ranging from negative 20 to 176 degrees Fahrenheit.
This makes it a great option for all kinds of different driving climates. This camera also features a parking monitor and motion sensor.
Regular Price: $99.99
Sale Price: $71.99
You Save: $28.00
Another great option from Vantrue that’s being offered at one of its best prices ever is the Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual 1080P Dash Cam. This is ideal for Uber, Lyft, or rideshare drivers because it offers a dual lens that can simultaneously record 1080P HD footage of the front of the car and inside the cabin of the vehicle, giving you added protection and peace of mind. If used to record just the front of the vehicle, you get a clear and sharp 2.5K 1440P picture.
It gives you the standard 170 degrees of front viewing angle and 140 degrees of inside viewing. The interior camera is equipped with a high-tech Sony sensor that includes four infrared LED lights and a wide F2.0 aperture that’s perfect for low-light conditions. The front camera has an F1.8, 6-layer glass lens that automatically balances light and dark areas to get the best footage.
Automatic looping ensures continual and seamless recording. The variable G-sensor automatically detects motion and safely stores any shake or collision footage in a locked “event file” for protection from overwriting. We love the generous 18-month warranty.
Regular Price: $199.99
Sale Price: $118.99
You Save: $81
The Chortau Dual Dash Cam gets a nod for being another super affordable camera that offers reliable and accurate monitoring and protection from accidents or theft. It’s equipped with front and rear 1080P waterproof cameras. You get the standard 170-degree wide viewing angle in the front and 130-degrees of viewing in the rear. This model is equipped with 6 infrared LED lights and Wide Dynamic Range technology to capture clear and accurate images in almost all lighting conditions.
As with most other dash cams, you get seamless loop recording that automatically overwrites old footage when the SD card is full. Motion detection sensors automatically initiate recording and save relevant footage to a locked SOS file. It’s got the added versatility of offering a full 360-degree rotation of the front camera in order to record the inside of the vehicle if necessary. The suction cup mount could definitely be more substantial and reliable.
This camera is only capable of holding 32GB of memory, which isn’t nearly as much as some other models. It doesn’t come with an SD card included, so you’ll have to purchase that separately, which detracts from its stellar price point a little bit.
Regular Price: $99.99
Sale Price: $64.95
You Save: $35.04
This sensitive camera is equipped with 1520P HD resolution and a respectable F1.4 aperture with a 6-layer glass lens that gives you reliable and clear night vision capabilities. It has a 160-degree viewing angle and a radar detection parking mode that senses movement in front or around the sides of your car to keep it safe when you’re not around.
The included OBD cable allows this camera to provide uninterrupted 24/7 monitoring. The supercapacitor gives this model the ability to function reliably in temperatures ranging between 14-158 degrees Fahrenheit. Not the toughest camera on the market, but more than suitable for a wide variety of climates and environments. The LCD viewing screen is a decent 2.45 inches, which is large enough to see most footage accurately without having to upload to another screen.
This camera is capable of storing up to 256GB of memory, but as with many others, it doesn’t come equipped with an SD card, so you'll need to buy it separately.
Regular Price: $169.99
Sale Price: $118.99
You Save: $51
The Rexing V3 Dual Dash Camera gets a nod for being a sturdy and reliable HD dash cam that comes tricked out with some great features. It offers dual-channel recording of the front of the car and the inside of the cabin, making it a great choice for Uber, Lyft, taxi, and rideshare drivers. It’s got the standard 1080P HD video resolution and 170-degrees of front wide-angle viewing. This unit also offers decent infrared night vision with WDR technology to capture accurate and clean video in low light conditions.
We like that in this price range this camera is also equipped with WiFi connectivity that lets you instantly upload and save your footage to the Rexing Connect app on your iOS and Android devices. The optional GPS logger lets you even mark the date, time, location, and speed at which an incident occurred for iron-clad accuracy and tracking.
Regular Price: $199.99
Sale Price: $159
You Save: $40
Good things come in small packages with the Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam. It’s not only one of the most compact dash cams on our list, it’s also one of the most affordable, especially right now. This small but mighty dash cam comes equipped with FHD 1080P resolution. It also features an advanced Sony sensor with a sizeable F1.8 aperture 6-layer glass lens for clearly capturing nighttime and low light videos.
This camera is inconspicuous and less distracting in size compared to many other options on the market. It also comes with all the usual features you expect from a Vantrue dash cam, including seamless loop recording, 256GB memory capacity, motion detection, auto-locking of important footage, and more.
Regular Price: $99.99
Sale Price: $51.99
You Save: $48
The ToGuard 4K Dual Dash Cam is a great option for a 4K 2-channel option that’s offered at one of the best prices ever right now. You get ultra HD 4K footage when you use only the front view camera and clear HD 1080P resolution when you use the simultaneous inside camera view. Another pleasant surprise at this uber affordable price point is that this model is also equipped with WiFi so you can immediately upload footage via your smartphone to the app and even share it on social media.
This camera also comes equipped with infrared night vision with the advanced Sony Starvis IMX335 sensor on the interior camera for accurate monitoring of passengers in low light scenarios, making it a great option for Uber, Lyft, and taxi drivers. What’s more, you get a built-in GPS unit that records your driving route and speed and can also display that along with the date and time on the optional screen saver function.
Regular Price: $139.99
Sale Price: $88.80
You Save: $51.19