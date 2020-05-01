Police Reunite Man With Kawasaki Dirt Bike 27 Years After It Was Stolen

You know the waves of nostalgia you get when you rummage through your parents' attic and rediscover a bunch of old childhood toys and projects you thought were long gone? Well, one man just got an unexpected visit from a relic from his teenage years thanks to the work of Hartford Police in Connecticut.

Way back in October of 1992, a 17-year-old Waterbury boy had his 1990 Kawasaki KX125-H dirt bike stolen. According to FOX 61, it was swiped when the boy was taken away to presumably get medical attention after he broke his arm riding it. More than 27 years later, however, the former Kawasaki owner has finally been reunited with his old dirt bike.

According to police, the bike was seized after an officer spotted it "tearing through" Bushnell Park in Hartford, CT—likely by someone taking advantage of the park's newfound emptiness brought on by the state's current stay-at-home orders. Authorities were able to trace the bike back to the October 1992 Waterbury police report using manufacturer records kept by the National Insurance Crime Bureau and the National Crime Information Center. The method is helpful when VINs are scratched off. Apparently, dozens of stolen items are returned to their rightful owners this way every year.