First up is a 1981 DeLorean DMC-12, one of the most recognizable cars of all time. Mated to a proper five-speed row-your-own gearbox, the DeLorean has racked up a minuscule 4,300 miles since birth, making it a prime example of a low-mileage collector's car.

Per the auction details, the family who purchased the DeLorean new sold it back to the original dealership it was purchased from (Vista Volkswagen-BMW of Pompano Beach, Florida) in 2018. Since then, the vehicle has undergone a plethora of recent service, including a cooling system and ignition refresh, new ECU, new slave cylinder, as well as an assortment of re-gasketing jobs. In total, eighteen pages of invoices from the DeLorean Motor Company in Huntington Beach, California total more than $20,500.

But the real treasure in this collection is the 1985 Toyota SR5 4x4—the precursor to the Toyota Tacoma sold in North America, and it's one clean example.