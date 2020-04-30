Double-Header DeLorean, Toyota SR5 Auction Will Let You Live Your Back To The Future Dreams
And you have just a few hours to pull the trigger on this futuristic pair.
In the DeLorean world, there are two types of collectors: the kind that believed in the mission that John Z DeLorean set out to complete, and the kind that liked the '80s hit movie Back to the Future. I think it's safe to say that we know which type of collector this Bring a Trailer seller is—after all, as they're selling not just a DMC-12, but also Marty McFly's beloved Toyota SR5.
First up is a 1981 DeLorean DMC-12, one of the most recognizable cars of all time. Mated to a proper five-speed row-your-own gearbox, the DeLorean has racked up a minuscule 4,300 miles since birth, making it a prime example of a low-mileage collector's car.
Per the auction details, the family who purchased the DeLorean new sold it back to the original dealership it was purchased from (Vista Volkswagen-BMW of Pompano Beach, Florida) in 2018. Since then, the vehicle has undergone a plethora of recent service, including a cooling system and ignition refresh, new ECU, new slave cylinder, as well as an assortment of re-gasketing jobs. In total, eighteen pages of invoices from the DeLorean Motor Company in Huntington Beach, California total more than $20,500.
But the real treasure in this collection is the 1985 Toyota SR5 4x4—the precursor to the Toyota Tacoma sold in North America, and it's one clean example.
According to the auction, the 130,000 mile SR5 spent most of its life in Washington State and California before the previous owner of the truck refurbished it in 2015. Naturally, inspiration was pulled from Back to the Future.
During the restoration, the truck received a full respray in black. The truck was lifted and then fitted with tubular front and rear bumpers. The icing on the cake is the iconic auxiliary lights with yellow KC-branded covers placed neatly on the front bumper and roll bar. The owner even went for accuracy in the wheels, all the way down to the Goodyear Wrangler tires.
Best of all, the SR5 also comes with some sweet movie memorabilia of its own, including a replica Marty McFly driver's license, JVC GR-C1 camcorder, a vintage Variflex Vectra skateboard, and a pair of what look to be a replica of the commemorative Nike Air Mags (the real ones aren't cheap either). The DeLorean also comes with its own set of commemorative keepsakes, including a hoverboard replica and prop newspaper from Back to the Future Part II.
At the time of writing, the DeLorean has been bid up to $37,000, and the Toyota SR5 to $58,000 with just four hours to go. Historically, DeLoreans with similar miles have been pinned in the mid-to-upper $40,000 range, but this is the first time we've seen a pair like this sold at the same time. Perhaps some serious collector bidding will break the trends in the coming hours.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDThis Perfect Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine Replica in Wisconsin is Driven DailyFrom the flux capacitor to the Mr. Fusion, this car is about as close as you can get to Doc Brown's creation.READ NOW
- RELATEDThere’s a ‘New’ DeLorean DMC-12 on the Way—Sort OfShould the government get its stuff together and pass a new law, you could soon buy a new Back to the Future ride.READ NOW
- RELATEDThese Stanford Engineers Taught a Self-Driving DeLorean to Drift Like a ProfessionalTo show it off, they even made their own Gymkhana-style video—and it’s massively impressive.READ NOW
- RELATEDFernando Alonso Will Race the 2020 Dakar Rally in a Toyota HiluxThe two-time F1 champ will add another iconic race to his already impressive portfolio.READ NOW
- RELATEDFound on Craigslist: Minty-Fresh 1993 Toyota SR5 Pickup Truck for Nearly $25,000If you're in the mood to splurge, you can take home this 26-year old truck for the same price as a new Toyota Corolla.READ NOW