New 1,872-Piece Lego DeLorean Is Packed With Back to the Future Details

In total, the kit consists of 1,872 pieces, and every configuration is able to fold its wheels up, just like in the film. To further complete the picture, the set also comes with two mini-figures, the identity of whom need not be stated. This level of immersive detail continues on the inside, where the all-important flux capacitor is located along with printed blocks to lay out the DeLorean's instruments.

The original Back to the Future DeLorean was inducted into the National Register of Historic Vehicles in 2021, and a full-size one can cost a pretty penny. This tiny model, though, can be yours for a comparatively small sum. Starting on April 1, the kit will be available worldwide, and in the United States specifically for $169.99. No, it won't take you back to 1985—or 2015, for that matter—but it might spark a little nostalgia in any case.

