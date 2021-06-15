California Running Large-Scale Trucking Operation to Save Salmon From Drought-Stricken Rivers

It may be only mid-June, but California's already expecting a brutally dry summer. Eighty-five percent of the state already faces "extreme" drought conditions according to Drought.gov, and Insider reports the state's reservoirs are 50 percent lower than they normally are this time of year. It's especially bad news for creatures like Chinook salmon, which normally rely on now-trickling rivers to carry them into the Pacific Ocean to mature. Fortunately, we humans have devised a stopgap solution to the problem we created, which involves trucking salmon spawn down to the ocean by the millions.

Explained in a blog post by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, this year's salmon shipping program had to expand some 20 percent to account for the aforementioned drought conditions. Sourcing salmon spawn from four hatcheries in California's Central Valley, tanker trucks (fish tank-ers, if you will) haul the spawn 50 to 100 miles to the Pacific coast, requiring about 146 trips, which together cost over $800,000 according to The Guardian.