Wild-Looking ‘Open Rotor’ Engine Could Cut Airliner Emissions by a Massive 20 Percent

Airlines are a major source of airborne pollution, and making them more sustainable is a goal of governments and the aviation industry alike. There have been several proposed solutions to this problem by private companies and elected officials, but a new sort of engine could reduce emissions and fuel consumption without having to sacrifice the existing convenience of air travel. Sure, this new engine isn't quite as glamorous as supersonic flight, but it is much better for the environment.

Under development by the Franco-American aerospace company CFM, it's called an "Open Rotor" engine, and its wild-looking design is the result of it being an evolution of existing high-bypass turbofan engines. Without a cowling, the large rotor blades are exposed to the open air along with a series of adjustable stators to smooth the airflow. Thanks to its non-ducted design, the fan blades can have a larger surface area and be more efficient. These open rotor engines, also known as "prop fans," have the potential to make air travel much cleaner and more economical.