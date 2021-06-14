Forza Horizon 5 Takes Us to Mexico on November 9

Much of this is made possible by the new Xbox Series console lineup that's capable of running true 4K resolution with up to 60 frames per second. The game's creative director, Mike Brown, notes you can pick out single needles on each cactus that dots the Mexican desert, or see the unique rock formations on the aforementioned explosive caldera.

While you can't help but ogle at the game's visuals, its creators promise it'll be just as fun to play as it is to look at. There's a whole slew of game modes, from the familiar campaign to the enormous online servers that now make use of a handy feature called Forza Link. It's AI-assisted and helps you match up with others who prefer to play the same way as you. If you like mini-games, for example, then you'll be prompted to participate in more of them.

There's plenty to see and learn, so you can watch the trailer here: