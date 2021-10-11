Forza Horizon 5 Preview Review: Even More Customizable and Gorgeous

At one point nearly a yearly franchise, the people behind Forza have not blessed us with a new game since Forza Horizon 4 way back in 2018, presumably taking those last handful of years to transition towards the new generation of Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. But the Forza drought is almost over because Forza Horizon 5, the franchise’s first entry into this console generation, is set to launch on November 9. And after my brief hands-on encounter, I can already tell that Forza Horizon 5 is set to continue the series’ ongoing legacy as what is arguably the greatest arcade racing series of all time.

Because getting to drive cool, new cars before everybody else in real life just didn’t feel like enough privilege, I decided to secure myself an early taste at some of the virtual ones featured in FH5 from the comfort of my own home. (For an idea of just how long ago 2018 was, the preview event for Forza Horizon 4 was in-person. Not a mask was in sight; it was just a bunch of people gathering in one place, playing video games, freely mingling less than six feet apart, living in the moment. What a time to have been alive.)

In the spirit of transparency, the media preview granted to me allowed for exploration of the full map—we’re in Mexico this time around, by the way—but only contained about the first hour or so of semi-structured gameplay. So the following impressions are initial.

The Basics

If you’re unfamiliar, the Forza Horizon series is an open-world offshoot of Microsoft’s more serious and circuit-based Forza Motorsport franchise of racing games. Set against the premise of the "Horizon" car-and-music festival (essentially Gumball 3000 meets Coachella), Forza Horizon takes Motorsport’s car assets and physics engine, simplifies the latter for a more forgiving, arcade-feel, and throws it all into a gorgeously rendered open world.