Forza Horizon 4 Is Coming to Steam and We're Giving a Copy Away
What is arguably the best modern arcade racing game is coming to the world's biggest PC gaming platform.
Further blurring the lines between Xbox and PC gaming, the people behind Microsoft's premier racing franchise have announced that Forza Horizon 4 will be available on Steam starting March. But before you go reaching for that credit card and switching over to the online marketplace, we're giving a copy away to one of you fine people.
Despite first coming out in 2018 for Xbox One, Forza Horizon 4 is the latest game in the entire Forza franchise. Set in the streets and winding backroads of Britain, Horizon 4 notably features all four seasons represented in-game rotating on a weekly basis and more than 600 cars to collect and digitally hoon. We once called it the best arcade racing game of all time and its visuals are realistic enough for one guy to have spent quarantine impressively recreating an entire mock issue of Evo magazine with in-game screenshots.
A new, next-gen (I am choosing to call them next-gen consoles until those things finally move out of unobtanium status. Thanks, scalpers!) Forza Motorsport game is in the works and will be playable...sometime in the future.
Those opting to jump into the wonderful world of Horizon 4 for the first time (or rediscover it) on Steam next month, however, will be able to cross-play FH4 online with players on Xbox, Windows 10, and even folks streaming the game via Game Pass Ultimate on Android devices.
Now, here's your chance to do it all on us. All you have to do is either leave a comment at the bottom of this article or comment on any of our Forza Horizon 4 giveaway announcements post on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn) before March 9, 2021. The game's Steam code can be redeemed globally but is only valid on PC. The winner will be selected at random.
Click here to enter on Facebook
Click here to enter on Twitter
Click here to enter on Instagram
Click here to enter on LinkedIn
Here's the legally-binding fine print: Instructions for entry: Make a comment on the specific Forza Horizon 4 article post on TheDrive.com and/or The Drive’s social media channels mentioning the Forza Horizon 4 video game giveaway. Social media channels include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. No payment necessary to enter the giveaway on The Drive social media Forza Horizon 4 post and/or thedrive.com per instructions. The deadline is March 8th, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST. Winner will be notified on March 9th, 2021. Accepting the giveaway, participant must have a valid social media account, email, and respond to replies or direct messages notifying winner. Valid for PC users who can utilize the Steam code for Forza Horizon 4 to play the game listed on the Forza game's website https://forzamotorsport.net/en-US/games/fh4. One entry per user. Codes are not for resale. Selection of winner of the giveaway conducted by The Drive staff randomly from The Drive social media post comments including The Drive article post comment section. Forza Horizon 4 game is market price valued at $60 USD. All rights reserved by Microsoft, Microsoft Studios, Forza, and Forza Horizon. This giveaway is not related to any other website and social media platform brand. The Drive and its staff, affiliates, and vendors are not responsible for any errors, typos, missed messages in notifying winner.
Good luck!
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDIncredible 78-Page Evo Magazine Recreation Uses Only Forza Horizon 4 ScreenshotsYes, even the ads. In-game graphics have come a long way.READ NOW
-
RELATEDFlex On Forza Peasants With This $153,000 F1 Racing SimulatorShow those silly kids how a real gentleman driver trains to compete at the back of the pack.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThe 2021 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Is Coming to Forza Horizon 4 This WeekAmerica's mid-engine answer to Europe is ready for the digital world.READ NOW