Wild Monaco-Made 1992 Venturi 400 Trophy for Sale at $65K and Rising

No, this is not a Fiero with a Ferrari F40 body kit. If you’ve ever played Gran Turismo 2 or watch Formula E you might recognize it as the French-made Venturi 400 Trophy. The Venturi does look like a miniature F40; it’s 162.2 inches long, 78.3 inches wide, and 46.1 inches high compared to the 171.6 x 96.5 x 77.6-inch dimensions of the Ferrari. Both cars have a prominent rear spoiler and similar visual cues, and both are quick and fast. In fact, Venturi, which many people have never heard of, has a rich racing history under its belt. This 1992 Venturi 400 Trophy is up for sale by an owner in Connecticut via Bring a Trailer and the price is spiking quickly: as of this writing, the highest bid is $65,000, up $10,000 from yesterday. And that’s for a car without a working horn, door locks, power windows, HVAC system, fuel gauge, or speedometer.

Bring a Trailer

Powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 PRV (Peugeot-Renault-Volvo) paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, the engine was factory rated at 408 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. (Fun fact: the DeLorean was also propelled by a PRV.) Compared to its doppelgänger–the F40– which had a 2.9-liter twin-turbo 32-valve V8 making 471 horsepower and 426 pound-feet of torque, the Venturi 400 Trophy can hold its own. “It’s been an amazing car to own; this car has been driven a ton over my year of ownership,” says the seller, who goes by the handle “Nikes” on Bring a Trailer. “I’ve put close to 4,000 miles on the car, all early morning drives on back roads. No power steering, no power brakes, no traction or stability control. Just pure driving and the amazing sounds of the turbos.”

