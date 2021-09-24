Lego's Terrible Audi TT Model is Why Its Cars Are So Good Today

Lego's building blocks are perhaps one of the most popular toys around the world, letting children and adults alike snap together little plastic blocks to build the creations of their dreams. In particular, Lego's car sets are known for their quality and likeness to the original subject matter. It wasn't always the case, though, and it all comes down to one egregious Lego set that changed everything after its release back in 2002.

The model in question was an Audi TT intended to celebrate the opening of the LEGOLAND Deutschland theme park. The set was made in very limited numbers as a promotional giveaway. Some, at least, were handed out to participants in the Audi Preview Day at the park on the 12th of May 2002, according to reports from 4Legend. Consisting of just under 60 parts, the set came with no instructions, with builders expected to simply figure out how to put it together from the photos on the box.

Right away, anyone who has ever seen an Audi TT before will be shocked and appalled. The small build looks virtually nothing like the car it's intended to represent. Obviously, as a small promotional model with few parts, it would have been difficult to capture an accurate likeness, but that really begs the question as to the point of the exercise in the first place.

The matter was highlighted in a groundbreaking presentation from Jamie Berard, a senior designer at the Danish company. Berard highlighted just why the set led to a shakeup at Lego. The build incorrectly employs several Lego pieces, and forces them into unnatural or 'illegal' connections that can actually cause permanent damage to the parts. The presentation was called "Stressing the Elements" and highlighted a broad selection of these 'illegal' connections that unduly stress, bend, or otherwise mangle Lego pieces.