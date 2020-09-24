This Engineer Turned a Little Tikes Tuggy Sandbox Into a Real, Legally-Registered Boat

Before attaching this floor, Bradley filled Tuggy's hull with about 15 pounds of closed-cell polyurethane foam to generate almost 400 pounds of buoyancy—more than enough to keep his six-foot-two frame afloat. Not being a material that bonds well with adhesives, the aluminum floor had to be sealed with a custom neoprene gasket and clamped down by 320 individual rivets. From there, all Tuggy needed was an aluminum-backed hardwood transom to mount its propulsion: a 12-volt Minn Kota trolling motor.

It'd be one thing to take this creation to a random pond and test it out. But Bradley wanted to use it exactly like a real boat, which meant it needed to be registered and insured. Yeah, he really went all the way with this.

"Our waterways need insurance and registration, so I had to find a marine insurance specialist who would insure a children's sandbox," said Bradley. "It took some work, but I did eventually find a company who would cover it, and after a few very, very confused phone calls from their administrative staff—it turned out they'd googled the 'make and model' of the 'boat'—cover was arranged for a full £5,000,000 of third-party liability. And so, a registration certificate was obtained, and it was finally time to hit the water."

"With the help of a friend, I got Tuggy into a local canal on what was a lovely, warm day. Within seconds it became clear that not only did the Tuggy float and handle like a dream, but also, the sight of a fully grown man in a plastic sandbox playing On a Boat by Lonely Island through his portable speakers was clearly not a normal sight, and very quickly, we were being hounded by dozens of local pub- and restaurant-goers armed with camera phones, and shouting silly things at us!"