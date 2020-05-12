This Jet-Engined Mini Rail Kart Belongs on a Roller Coaster Right Now

There's no telling, however, when the Speedbird will take its first proverbial flight. Like most people, Bradley has had to postpone the vehicle's first test runs for the same reason almost everything else we enjoy has been put on hold.

"Unfortunately, this is all on hold due to the COVID-19 situation," Bradley told The Drive. "There are so many challenges with running something like this at the best of times—from insurers and regulators in the rail industry to even finding a railway brave enough to let you do 100-plus miles per hour on their track! It's simply impossible right now to get it on the tracks, so it's currently sat under a blanket in dry storage waiting for the big day!"