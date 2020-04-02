Next-Gen NASCAR Cup Racer Delayed Until 2022

The next-gen car has been tested a handful of times by NASCAR drivers Austin Dillon, Erik Jones, Joey Logano and, most recently, William Byron. From three-quarter-mile short ovals to two-mile speedways, it's been put through its paces to determine what needs tweaking before making its racing debut. The updated aero package has been a major focus to this point as technicians and engineers hope to develop a round of regulations that promote better racing than the draft-dependent cars of today.

“It’s not about what drives the best, what’s the easiest to drive…we don’t want that,” mentioned Logano after testing the car at Richmond. “We want something that’s challenging that will show that the best driver and the best team will prevail. … So we’re trying things on different extremes."

“We’re still in the preliminary stages, but we definitely have some cool pieces to the car.”