Listen to the Thundering V8 in NASCAR's Next-Gen Race Car as it Tests on Track

NASCAR's Next-Gen or "Generation Seven" car is finally starting to hit the track after a long development process that's involved multiple outings at different venues across the country. Tested for the first time back in October 2019 at Richmond Raceway, the new car features a number of modern changes—but most importantly—the screaming V8 remains. Exact details of the engine are yet to be released, but we do know one thing: it sounds great. Thanks to videos posted by those at Charlotte Motor Speedway where the car is being tested, we can finally hear what this beast sounds like. We can certainly tell you the V6 rumors were wrong.

But while the V8 may have stayed with the Next-Gen car, the four-speed stick has not. It's been replaced with a six-speed sequential. In fact, almost the entire car is completely new, including the chassis, wheels, and rear suspension. It may sound surprising that the big V8 has gone untouched with big changes like that, however, it's likely that the car now has extra help getting down the track thanks to a hybrid system.