Watch What NASCAR's 'Next-Gen' Prototype Can Do With a Gearbox From This Century

Since its moonshining birth, NASCAR’s transmission of choice has been the manual. The series played with patterns and the number of gears through its history, but the clutch and shifter have never left. Times change and with that, the manual will no longer be a staple on NASCAR’s ‘Next Gen’ stock cars which are set to replace the H-pattern with a bang-bang sequential unit in 2021.

Our reaction to its first test? Oo-de-lally!

Seemingly plucked from the amazing Australian V8 Supercar series, NASCAR confirmed that it had begun testing—and intended to use the sequential system—through a video it uploaded entitled “Through the Gears and Into the Future.” In the short clip, we see NASAR driver Erik Jones use the sequential system and putting it through its paces around Homestead-Miami Speedway’s oval.